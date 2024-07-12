BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $502,000 Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 99.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.31.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 2.3 %

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $98.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $68.89 and a 1-year high of $105.98. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 13.84%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 41.75%.

Insider Transactions at Eastman Chemical

In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $195,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,878,545.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $195,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,027 shares of company stock worth $10,885,638. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

