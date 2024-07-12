BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $502,000 Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LH. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LH. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.29.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,448.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,448.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total transaction of $498,360.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $426,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,078. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:LH opened at $206.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.82. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $191.97 and a one year high of $234.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

