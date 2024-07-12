BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $362,000 in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Confluent by 192.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 111,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 73,310 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Confluent during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent in the first quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the first quarter valued at $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

In related news, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,599.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 706,715 shares in the company, valued at $21,908,165. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Confluent news, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,599.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 706,715 shares in the company, valued at $21,908,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 13,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $428,679.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 518,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,576,341.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 632,725 shares of company stock worth $18,138,428. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $25.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.28. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 0.91. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $41.22.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The company had revenue of $217.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.57 million. Research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFLT. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Confluent from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Confluent from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.93.

Confluent Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

