BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $411,000 in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALLY. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 34.3% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Ally Financial by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 288,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,707,000 after buying an additional 41,731 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 24.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 306,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,000 after buying an additional 59,380 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at about $8,671,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at about $2,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $42.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $42.64.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

