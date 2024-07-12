BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Lowers Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 70.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,938 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Ovintiv by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Ovintiv stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.63. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.73.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 18.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on OVV. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $204,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

