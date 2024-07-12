BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 2,123 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Hasbro by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Hasbro by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,960.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on HAS. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Hasbro from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $58.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.62. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $73.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.84 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

