BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 82.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $771,671,000 after acquiring an additional 46,119 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 348,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $112,518,000 after purchasing an additional 35,890 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 237,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,780,000 after purchasing an additional 16,999 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,142,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,174,000 after buying an additional 10,040 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total transaction of $104,024.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,994.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (down from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.67.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of BIO stock opened at $295.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $283.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.15. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.59 and a twelve month high of $431.79.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $610.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.09 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 12.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

See Also

