BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 64.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,314,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,566,000 after purchasing an additional 24,621 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 692,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,998,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,652,000 after acquiring an additional 12,453 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 551,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $32,161,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SEIC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

SEI Investments stock opened at $66.65 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $52.19 and a 1 year high of $72.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.52 and its 200-day moving average is $66.63. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.99.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $511.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.41 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other news, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 656,386 shares in the company, valued at $44,004,117.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 48,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $3,268,320.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,677,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,759,000.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,004,117.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,000 shares of company stock worth $8,406,920. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SEI Investments

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

