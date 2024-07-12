BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 178.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,573 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Invitation Homes stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.41. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $36.53.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.74%.
In related news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $248,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $248,976.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,594,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INVH shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.06.
Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
