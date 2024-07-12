BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Reduces Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,940,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 32.2% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 14.8% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JKHY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.67.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $164.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $178.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.65.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

