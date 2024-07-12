BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 5,100 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 47.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSIC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,171,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,632,000 after purchasing an additional 161,891 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,637,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,831 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,284,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,947,000 after buying an additional 333,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at $111,715,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth $103,446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.73.

Henry Schein Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $65.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.31. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Henry Schein

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.