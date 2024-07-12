BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 66,279 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 86.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,279 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Rollins were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Rollins by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Rollins by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $158,222.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $158,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $566,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,671 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,271.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,331 shares of company stock worth $949,623. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rollins Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $49.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $50.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.79 and a 200 day moving average of $45.36.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $748.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.12 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

