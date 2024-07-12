BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 97 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in HEICO were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in HEICO by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 567,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,438,000 after buying an additional 43,509 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at $897,000. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in HEICO in the 1st quarter worth $1,072,000. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter worth about $2,899,000. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its position in shares of HEICO by 24.0% during the first quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 18,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on HEICO from $223.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $229.00) on shares of HEICO in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of HEICO from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HEICO from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

In related news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 2,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.06, for a total value of $509,929.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,305,563.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 8,864 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total transaction of $1,600,306.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 222,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,152,276.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.06, for a total transaction of $509,929.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,060 shares in the company, valued at $44,305,563.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HEI opened at $225.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.20. HEICO Co. has a 1 year low of $155.42 and a 1 year high of $232.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.95 and a 200-day moving average of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $955.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.24 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

