BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Trims Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 346,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,236,000 after purchasing an additional 118,230 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7,368.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 60,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 59,760 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,598,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,248,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $157,268.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at $4,773,906.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $1,632,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 474,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,769,010.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $157,268.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,773,906.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,700 shares of company stock worth $5,209,352. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $83.91 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.68 and a 12 month high of $99.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.49.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $648.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.75 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 8.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BMRN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.37.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMRN

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.