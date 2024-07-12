BIMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BIMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 75.7% from the June 15th total of 68,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 101,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIMI

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BIMI stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BIMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.73% of BIMI as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BIMI Price Performance

BIMI stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. BIMI has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $4.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96.

BIMI Company Profile

BIMI Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Wholesale Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Medical Devices, Medical Services, and Retail Pharmacies.

