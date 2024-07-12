BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 123.1% from the June 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BIO-key International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKYI opened at $1.82 on Friday. BIO-key International has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 96.03% and a negative return on equity of 340.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter.

BIO-key International Company Profile

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

