Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 145,400 shares, an increase of 76.0% from the June 15th total of 82,600 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bio-Path Stock Performance
Shares of BPTH stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11. Bio-Path has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $30.90.
Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($4.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.54) by ($0.34). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -5.53 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Bio-Path
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
