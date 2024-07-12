Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 198,000 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the June 15th total of 388,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Bionomics in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get Bionomics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Bionomics

Bionomics Price Performance

About Bionomics

Shares of Bionomics stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. Bionomics has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $6.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00.

(Get Free Report)

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bionomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.