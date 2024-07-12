BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $85.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club traded as high as $92.27 and last traded at $91.48, with a volume of 168448 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.63.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.35.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $955,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,651,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $955,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,651,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $1,213,116.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,106 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,386 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,646,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,994,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,136,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,385,000 after buying an additional 590,113 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,514,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,625,000 after buying an additional 377,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Global Management LP acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

