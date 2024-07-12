BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) PT Lowered to $1,013.00 at Morgan Stanley

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $915.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $844.67.

NYSE:BLK opened at $825.26 on Thursday. BlackRock has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $845.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The company has a market cap of $122.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $786.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $792.91.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 41.25 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth $132,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 20.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in BlackRock by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

