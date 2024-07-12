BlackRock Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 59.9% from the June 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

BlackRock Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BRTR stock opened at $50.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.12 and its 200-day moving average is $49.95. BlackRock Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $49.08 and a 52-week high of $51.57.

BlackRock Total Return ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1962 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

