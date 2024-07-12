BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) Trading Up 0.3%

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG – Get Free Report) was up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$13.65 and last traded at C$13.60. Approximately 190,634 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 219,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.56.
BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is C$13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.52.
BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th.
