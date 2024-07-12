BMO Capital Markets Increases Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $65.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on C. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. HSBC upped their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.66.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $65.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.46. Citigroup has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.80.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Citigroup by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,716,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,749,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $867,599,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Citigroup by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,756,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620,867 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,109,120,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $253,286,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

