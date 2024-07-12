BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 13,574 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,574 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.07% of STAG Industrial worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE STAG opened at $37.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.81. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.1233 dividend. This is a boost from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 148.00%.

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $1,044,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,062.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STAG. BNP Paribas began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

