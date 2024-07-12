BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 44,349 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,349 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $5,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 3,519.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 354.0% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on TWST shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Insider Activity at Twist Bioscience

In related news, SVP Paula Green sold 918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $47,120.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,138.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 4,163 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $154,572.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,935,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $47,120.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,138.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,570 shares of company stock valued at $827,162. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $52.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.20. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $55.26.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

