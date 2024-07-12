BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 58,602 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 156.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,602 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Webster Financial were worth $4,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $46.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.70. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.36 and a fifty-two week high of $53.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In related news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $102,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on WBS. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

