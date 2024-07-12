BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 2,064 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in nVent Electric were worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

nVent Electric Stock Up 0.5 %

nVent Electric stock opened at $78.71 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $86.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $874.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

