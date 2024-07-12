BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $4.84 Million Position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 152.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442,315 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.32% of ADMA Biologics worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 15,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 249,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Stock Up 2.6 %

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -615.50 and a beta of 0.55. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.16.

Insider Transactions at ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.28 million. ADMA Biologics had a positive return on equity of 17.24% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $1,072,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,475 shares in the company, valued at $22,313,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

