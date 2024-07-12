BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $4.95 Million Position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) by 32,968.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,928 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.35% of Establishment Labs worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESTA. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $1,568,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 389,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,075,000 after buying an additional 81,155 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,428,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,881,000 after buying an additional 946,612 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 357.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 23,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Establishment Labs news, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $174,008.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,030 shares in the company, valued at $9,678,500.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 14,346 shares of company stock valued at $647,806 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Establishment Labs Price Performance

ESTA opened at $45.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.24. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.07. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 206.05% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $37.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.