BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 108.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 350,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,693 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in TEGNA were worth $5,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TEGNA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,326,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,502,000 after purchasing an additional 744,721 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TEGNA by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,294,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,506,000 after buying an additional 1,501,986 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in TEGNA by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,449,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,378,000 after acquiring an additional 781,152 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at $38,009,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,662,000 after acquiring an additional 484,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Price Performance

TGNA stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.48.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. TEGNA had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Clifton A. Mcclelland III sold 54,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $853,587.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Clifton A. Mcclelland III sold 54,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $853,587.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,259.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $349,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,731.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,994. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

