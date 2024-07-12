BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Novanta were worth $5,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novanta in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the first quarter worth about $81,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Novanta by 62,800.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Novanta by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Novanta

In other Novanta news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $158,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 1,086 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.84, for a total transaction of $174,672.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,488.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $158,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 928 shares in the company, valued at $147,180.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,916 shares of company stock valued at $628,067. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Novanta Trading Up 4.1 %

NOVT opened at $165.59 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.20 and a 12 month high of $185.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.49 and a 200 day moving average of $163.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $230.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

