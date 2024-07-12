BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 29,660 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,660 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.07% of Darling Ingredients worth $5,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $94,650,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $92,661,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,885,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,279,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,028,000 after acquiring an additional 851,886 shares during the period. Finally, NFC Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,473,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

NYSE:DAR opened at $37.96 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.94 and a twelve month high of $71.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.45.

Read Our Latest Report on DAR

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.