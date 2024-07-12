BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth about $429,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 56,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 368,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares during the period. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 11.3% during the first quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SON opened at $49.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.72 and a 200 day moving average of $56.86. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $48.22 and a 52-week high of $61.73.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.86%. Sonoco Products’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

SON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Sonoco Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

