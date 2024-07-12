BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Stock Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 1,481.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,592 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.23% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,573 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 35,303 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth $320,000.

Insider Activity at Tandem Diabetes Care

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Dick Allen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNDM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Up 2.1 %

TNDM stock opened at $45.24 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.70.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $191.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.06 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

