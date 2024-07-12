BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 373,382 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,831 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 373,382 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Antero Resources were worth $5,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 19.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,207,379 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,023,000 after acquiring an additional 357,960 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 55.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,881,657 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $200,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,127 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 90.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 95,851 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 45,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,520,782 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $698,477,000 after acquiring an additional 113,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $32.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.40 and a beta of 3.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $36.28.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 0.18%. Analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AR. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.08.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $3,453,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,900,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,137,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $581,383.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $3,453,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,900,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,137,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 476,377 shares of company stock worth $16,326,084. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

