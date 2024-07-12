BNP Paribas Financial Markets Trims Stock Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,805 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLI. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 36.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mueller Industries news, Director Elizabeth M. Donovan sold 2,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $115,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,836.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $229,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,970,420.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Donovan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $115,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,836.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,169 shares of company stock worth $3,506,762 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

Shares of MLI opened at $59.27 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.96 and a 1-year high of $60.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.81.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $849.65 million during the quarter.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 16.03%.

Mueller Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.