Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) VP Eli Berkovitch Sells 2,500 Shares

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) VP Eli Berkovitch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $63,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 147,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eli Berkovitch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BOX alerts:

On Friday, June 14th, Eli Berkovitch sold 3,300 shares of BOX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $85,470.00.

BOX Price Performance

NYSE:BOX opened at $25.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.86. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $31.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. BOX had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $264.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BOX shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BOX

Institutional Trading of BOX

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,176,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BOX by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,523,000 after acquiring an additional 47,220 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in BOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,477,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in BOX by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 492,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after acquiring an additional 45,971 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in BOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,361,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.