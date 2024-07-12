Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a decrease of 51.4% from the June 15th total of 66,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 62,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BOXL opened at $0.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.31. Boxlight has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.27. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 25.10% and a negative return on equity of 64.01%. The business had revenue of $37.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.04 million. Analysts expect that Boxlight will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on BOXL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Boxlight from $4.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Boxlight Corporation designs, produces, and distributes interactive technology solutions for the education, health, corporate, military, and government sectors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company provides interactive and non-interactive flat panel displays and whiteboards, LED video walls, digital signages, classroom audio and campus communication, cameras and other peripherals, and media players; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, assessment systems, and front-of-class display products under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

