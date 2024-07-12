Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a growth of 1,852.2% from the June 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Brenntag Price Performance
Shares of BNTGY opened at $13.70 on Friday. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average is $16.25.
Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter. Brenntag had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Brenntag will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Brenntag Cuts Dividend
About Brenntag
Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.
