Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Brightcove Stock Up 7.7 %

Brightcove stock opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $4.56. The stock has a market cap of $112.34 million, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $50.48 million during the quarter. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brightcove will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brightcove Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCOV. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new position in Brightcove during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Brightcove during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Brightcove during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Brightcove during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company's solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

