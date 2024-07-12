Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Short Interest Down 56.4% in June

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a drop of 56.4% from the June 15th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.28. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $17.19.

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2891 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

