Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, an increase of 66.5% from the June 15th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BHFAO stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.