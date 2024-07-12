British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Insider Irvinder Goodhew Buys 3,504 Shares

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Irvinder Goodhew acquired 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 412 ($5.28) per share, with a total value of £14,436.48 ($18,491.71).
BLND stock opened at GBX 419 ($5.37) on Friday. British Land Company PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 287.30 ($3.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 446.80 ($5.72). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 416.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 393.06. The company has a market capitalization of £3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -352.10, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.25.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a GBX 10.64 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,932.77%.
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
