Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Down 0%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) was down 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1,726.36 and last traded at $1,733.25. Approximately 921,031 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 3,205,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,733.31.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Broadcom from $1,430.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Melius Research started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective for the company. Melius began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,658.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,566.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,706.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $794.10 billion, a PE ratio of 73.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,511.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,339.46.

Broadcom’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 15th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 12th.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.78 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.26, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 79,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $89,038,000 after purchasing an additional 16,608 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

