Brokerages Set Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) PT at $116.33

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.25.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of LGND opened at $98.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.22. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $99.10.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $3.01. The business had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 79.30% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $446,818.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,024.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 5,156 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $446,818.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,024.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Ryan Gray sold 934 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $77,708.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,665.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,882. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 356.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

