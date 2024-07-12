Brokerages Set Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Target Price at $49.38

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.38.

Several research firms have commented on LYG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BNP Paribas raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.75 target price for the company.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of LYG stock opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.51.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYG. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

