Brokerages Set New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target at $5.43

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.43.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NYCB shares. Raymond James downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush raised New York Community Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 369.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, July 31st. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Thursday, June 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quarry LP grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 585.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

