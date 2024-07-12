Brokerages Set Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Price Target at $50.00

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stock Yards Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Stock Yards Bancorp

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $141,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,319,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,168,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,139,000 after purchasing an additional 50,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 85.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp Trading Up 4.9 %

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $52.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52 week low of $36.93 and a 52 week high of $53.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.39.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $83.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Featured Articles

