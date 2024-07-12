Brokers Issue Forecasts for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ACAD. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $17.65 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,763.24 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.60.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $205.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.31 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $45,187,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,342,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,349,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,622,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $5,215,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $58,900.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,733.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,503 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $59,340.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,053 shares in the company, valued at $542,977.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brendan Teehan sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $58,900.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,133 shares in the company, valued at $713,733.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,708 shares of company stock worth $348,697 in the last 90 days. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

