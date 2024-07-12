Brokers Issue Forecasts for Silicon Motion Technology Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 8th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor producer will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Silicon Motion Technology’s current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $80.08 on Thursday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $95.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.31.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $189.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.23 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336,448 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $102,779,000 after purchasing an additional 825,394 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,250.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 819,289 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $41,989,000 after purchasing an additional 758,640 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,073,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,676,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 247.0% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 855,449 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $65,818,000 after purchasing an additional 608,949 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.07%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

